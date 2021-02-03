Winter Wine Festival at Downtown WF Farmers Market This Weekend

If you're still bummed out about the cancelation of the 2021 Red River Wine and Beer Festival, maybe this will lift your spirits. There's a Winter Wine Festival at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market this Saturday.

This year's Winter Wine Festival will feature offerings from more than seven local wineries, local food options, live music, and plenty of home-grown fun for the whole family. It is the Downtown Farmers Market, after all.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Farmers Market at the corner of 8th and Ohio and is hosted by Horeshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery, OG Cellars, Chef Boyartigue Treats & Eats, Whole Plate Farm, 6th Street Winery, The Front Porch Farm, D's Smoke Works, Humble Beginnings Plant Nursery, Miss Spelt, and the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

Downtown Farmers Market events are always free to attend and there is an ever changing lineup of vendors and an ever changing array of products. During the winter the market is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

On those weekends the Farmers Market provides healthy, fresh produce, non-commercial foods, and artisan wares to shoppers; sometimes it's something freshly picked, sometimes something freshly baked, sometimes is a brand new jewelry design.

While you're there, be sure to check out some of the other downtown Wichita Falls attractions. From the Farmers Market you're just a block or so away from the Wichita Falls Railroad Museum, and the Wichita Falls Art Association has a gallery on the first floor of the Holt Hotel apartment building right across the street.

The Winter Wine Festival will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market this Saturday, February 6th. You're sure to find something you like.

Current CDC COVID-19 protocols will be in place so be sure to bring your face mask when you go.