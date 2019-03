From squishy toys to tipsy leprechauns, from an impromptu bar mitzvah to some absolutely amazing live music, from delicious food and drink to great times with great friends wearing things they can only get away with one day a year, Saturday night's St Patrick's Day Street Festival was a blast.

We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did, and kudos to the Downtown Wichita Falls Development team for putting on another great downtown event.