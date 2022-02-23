If you’re thinking of getting out and driving in the mess created by the ice storm this morning, you need to watch these videos first.

I get it – sometimes you have no choice but to get out and drive on icy roads. Hospital workers, first responders, and mail carriers, to name a few, don’t get snow days.

However, if you’re someone who has the option to either work remotely or take the day off, maybe you should consider hanging back and not attempting to drive on a sheet of ice.

Driving on snow is one thing. At least with snow, you can actually get a little bit of grip. But driving on ice is like begging for trouble.

21 Reasons to Not Get Out and Drive in North Texas Today

