Texas K-9 Officer Discovers Almost 600 Pounds of Methamphetamine

Somebody get this dog some pup-eronis stat.

Shout out to Officer Stryker is Lewisville, Texas. First of all, awesome name. Second, this good boy was able to sniff out 595 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent traffic stop. Police got reports of suspicious tractor trailer on the highway. Officer Robey and his K-9 partner Stryker were called out to the scene.

Stryker alerted officers of possible narcotics in the vehicle. The trailer had a hidden compartment with the the methamphetamine inside. The trailer was abandoned so no arrests or charges were made in the case. The department estimates the drugs had a street value of more than $1.2 million.The department said the find was the biggest bust in Stryker's career so far and it's one of the biggest for the department in recent memory.