Early Morning Shooting in Downtown Wichita Falls Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

Just before 2 am Saturday, Wichita Falls Police were called to the scene of shooting at The Haystack Bar at 315 North Scott Ave. When officers arrived, they found four people had been shot. The shootings took place inside and outside of the bar.

A 28 year-old black male, Stephon Wiley and a 48 year-old black male, Douglas Hearne, each suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to United Regional for surgery. Hearne died sometime later as result of his wounds. A 26 year-old black female, Shance Dutch, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. A 26 year-old black female, Ashley Constance, was shot through one of her shoes.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. 18 year-old Ashlei Couch was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct in a separate case.