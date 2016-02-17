Wichita Falls Gang Task Force Makes Arrest, Multiple Charges Filed

Wichita Falls Police officers with the Gang Task Force made a pedestrian stop on the city’s east side Monday evening that resulted in an arrest.

Officers identified 33-year-old Reginald Talbert as a person named in one of the gang injunctions. Talbert was in possession of 2.6 grams of crack cocaine and 0.36 ounces of marijuana.

Talbert was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Violation of a Court Order Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (gang injunction violation), Failure to Identify, and two outstanding warrants.

Talbert remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday evening on bonds totaling $18,200