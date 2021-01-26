On Tuesday's edition of The Chad Hasty Show, Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak joined the program to discuss the first week of Joe Biden's presidency.

Mackowiak and Hasty discussed President Biden's call for unity and his contrasting actions during the first few days, as well as the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, the U. S. Senate and the future of the filibuster, the minimum wage debate, and more.

Mackowiak said, while speaking about the impeachment process and the likelihood of Trump actually being convicted in the Senate:

They're nowhere near seventeen Republican votes to convict, and so it's basically a waste of floor time. They want to take up three or four weeks of Biden's first hundred days on something that's pointless, with [former President Trump] not even in office anymore? It's silly. I'm actually surprised Pelosi transmitted the articles at all.

Listen to the entire interview with Matt Mackowiak in the video above.

Matt Mackowiak is a political analyst, the Republican Party Chairman for Travis County in Texas, a columnist for the Washington Times, and is the co-founder of the bipartisan political news blog Must Read Texas. Don't miss Mackowiak's Washington Times podcast, "Mack on Politics."

