Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Execute Search Warrants in Wichita County

On Wednesday, January 31 the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, or DED, executed multiple searches and arrest warrants. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, firearms, items connected to a theft operation in Wichita County, and proceeds of illegal narcotics trafficking.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police Department’s Organized Crimes Unit, Burkburnett Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Service, and the U.S. Secret Service all took part in the operation. The first search and arrest warrant was executed at 1211 Vaughn Road, Burkburnett, Texas. Methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and items connected to a theft operation in Wichita County were seized from that property.

Robert Ken Gossett and Misti Kay Gossett, both convicted felons, were taken into custody. Both were booked into the Wichita County Jail charged with possession of methamphetamine over one gram but less than four grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. As of Friday, both were no longer listed as inmates in the Wichita County Jail as of Friday night

A second search and arrest warrant was executed at 806 Linda Lane in Wichita Falls. Crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and $14,658.00 U.S. currency were seized. Gabriel Barry was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) over one gram but less than four grams and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) over one gram but less than four grams. Barry was not listed as an inmate in the Wichita County Jail as of Friday night.

According to a press release from the Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the Wichita County District Attorney Drug Enforcement Division was created in 2008. In 2011, District Attorney Maureen Shelton expanded the DED to four full-time experienced narcotics investigators. Investigators on staff have over 90 years combined experience with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety. Since District Attorney Maureen Shelton took office, the DED has seized proceeds from drug dealers in excess of $500,000.00.

DA Shelton has reinvested assets seized by the DED into local law enforcement in a number of ways, including outfitting county law enforcement with new vehicles and updating service firearms for the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and District Attorney’s Investigators. She has also used those funds to contribute toward the cost of the new Wichita County Firing Range, training and acquisition of narcotics detection K-9 officers, as well as expenditures for the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Monies seized by the DED and reinvested into law enforcement have effectively saved Wichita County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. During the course of her twenty-four years of experience with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, DA Shelton has seen and realized the negative impact the drug trade in Wichita County has on our community.

Burglaries, thefts, identity crimes, robberies, murders, and many other crimes are tied directly to the sale and use of illegal drugs in Wichita County. Joint law enforcement operations like the warrants executed yesterday have proven vital in curtailing the drug trade in Wichita County, and these types of investigations continue to be a top priority under this administration.

