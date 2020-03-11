NBA Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus

After Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus (per ESPN), the NBA announced they will suspend the season following all of tonight's games until further notice.

In a released statement, the NBA said it "will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Moments before a game in Oklahoma City between the Thunder and Jazz was set to tip-off, the game was postponed, and fans were asked to leave the arena.

Players for both teams are currently being quarantined.

Gobert foolishly decided to touch all microphones 2 days ago at a press conference.