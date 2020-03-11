What Does the Texas Scenic Views App Say About Wichita Falls?

A new app that launched this past fall will really be able to shine this spring.

We could argue all day what the best season is. Everyone has their pros and cons. If you love spring, you probably love to see all the flowers springing up throughout our state. A new app launched last year that could show you were to find the best wildflowers. It's called Texas Scenic Views.

People used it in the fall for areas with amazing fall colors. If you set it to wildflowers, we have a lovely stretch of road that runs right through our area. Starting in Weatherford, going through Jacksboro, Wichita Falls, Vernon, and wrapping up in Amarillo. The approximate five hour drive they say has some amazing wildflowers along the way.

You can check it out for yourself here. Hopefully you see some amazing views on your next trip around the state.