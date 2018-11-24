Police Seeking Info on Hit-And-Run

The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on Friday.The hit-and-run occurred just east of the intersection of Seymour Highway and Beverly Drive. At approximately 6:55 pm, a van was turning into the Circle Inn Motel at 3153 5 th Street when it was struck by a white Ford Mustang.

The Mustang turned around in the parking lot of the motel, back out onto 5 th Street, then headed north on Loop 11. No injuries were reported by WFPD and no further details on the Mustang or it’s driver were available. Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run should contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.