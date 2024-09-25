WARNING: Scammers are Posing as Wichita Falls Area Law Enforcement

The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warning about a scam here in the area.

Scammers have been calling residents and posing as officers and detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are using the names of actual police officers to make them seem legitimate.

The scammers tell victims they have a warrant for their arrest and must pay them over the phone or they will be arrested. They ask for payment using Bitcoin, gift cards, or other online payment methods.

Keep in mind that area law enforcement agencies will never contact you and ask you to pay by phone.

