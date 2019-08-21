What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Hotter'N Hell Hundred, The Hotter'N Ale 0.5K & Block Party, live theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 22 - Saturday, August 24.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, August 22
Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm
Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Friday, August 23
Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm
Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Blue Water Highway with Hannah Belle Lecter
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Comedy Night with Steve Quezada
Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $15
Saturday, August 24
Hotter'N Hell 100 Mile Endurance Ride
Time: 7:00am
Monthly Sidewalk Jam / Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
Hotter'N Hell After Party
Time: 12:00-11:59pm | Price: Free
Hotter'N Ale 0.5K & Block Party
Time: 4:00-10:00pm | Price: $40-$55
HHH Super Saturday!
Time: 4:00-8:00pm | Price: $6
Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!