What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred, The Hotter'N Ale 0.5K & Block Party, live theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 22 - Saturday, August 24.

Thursday, August 22

Girlfriend's Wine Club

Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Friday, August 23

Free Beer Friday

Time: 5:00pm

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Blue Water Highway with Hannah Belle Lecter

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Comedy Night with Steve Quezada

Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $15

Saturday, August 24

Hotter'N Hell 100 Mile Endurance Ride

Time: 7:00am

Monthly Sidewalk Jam / Concert

Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Hotter'N Hell After Party

Time: 12:00-11:59pm | Price: Free

Hotter'N Ale 0.5K & Block Party

Time: 4:00-10:00pm | Price: $40-$55

HHH Super Saturday!

Time: 4:00-8:00pm | Price: $6

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

