Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway

If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety.

A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.

The video continues to roll after the crash, even though you can’t see much of anything. You hear the driver ask the passenger if he’s alright, but you can’t hear a response. The driver says he’s “tripping” but seems okay – and even lets out a burp at the end of the clip. Hopefully, everyone else involved is okay as well.

This is why I always have “my head on a swivel” when driving in the Metroplex. I’m constantly looking around and behind me for people who are speeding down the highway in an attempt to prove they have what it takes to be a NASCAR or F1 driver. But with that being said, I don’t know if there’s much the driver of the truck could have done to avoid being hit.

I would like to think that someone who drives like a bat of hell on the freeway in Dallas would see the video and learn a lesson, but that’s probably not going to happen. Hopefully, it will at least alert those who obey traffic laws to drive defensively.

