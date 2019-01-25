WCSO Chili Cook-off Coming Feb 2

WCSO Chili Cook-off Coming Feb 2

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association’s Dynamite Chili Fest is coming up Saturday February 2 at the Elks Lodge at 4205 Seymour Hwy.  The event will feature a CASI sanctioned chili cook-off. The event features a "Country Store" with various baked and canned goods for sale.

There will be a large silent auction, a children’s play area with movies, face painting and coloring, a DJ, hot dogs, chili dogs, and, of course, Frito chili pies for sale. The event begins at 10:00 am and continues until 3:00 pm.  All proceeds will go toward the building of the memorial for fallen deputies and volunteer fire fighters of Wichita County.

For further information, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8100, ext. 8676.

chili cook-off, Elks Lodge, Wichita County Sheriff's Office
Lifestyle, Wichita Falls Events
