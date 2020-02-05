What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Falls Town Flyers soccer, the Women's Expo, Nature Tots, live comedy and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 6 - Sunday, February 9.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, February 6
YSO Gala
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $50
Friday, February 7
Seth James with Bigloo Acoustic Opening
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Comedy Night with Steve Hirst
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $8
Saturday, February 8
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
Stained Glass
Time: 9:00am-3:00pm | price: $100
Women's Expo
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm | price: $5
Nature Tots: Have a Heart
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | price: $5-$6
Falls Town Flyers vs. Colorado Rumble
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Radio Romance with Under the Influence Opening
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, February 9
Sprinkled with Love
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Darci Lynne and Friends
Time: 3:00-5:00pm
Falls Town Flyers vs. Savage
Time: 4:00-6:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!