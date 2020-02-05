What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Falls Town Flyers soccer, the Women's Expo, Nature Tots, live comedy and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 6 - Sunday, February 9.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, February 6

YSO Gala

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $50

Friday, February 7

Seth James with Bigloo Acoustic Opening

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Comedy Night with Steve Hirst

Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $8

Saturday, February 8

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park

Time: 8:00-9:30am

Stained Glass

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm | price: $100

Women's Expo

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm | price: $5

Nature Tots: Have a Heart

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | price: $5-$6

Falls Town Flyers vs. Colorado Rumble

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Radio Romance with Under the Influence Opening

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, February 9

Sprinkled with Love

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Darci Lynne and Friends

Time: 3:00-5:00pm

Falls Town Flyers vs. Savage

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!