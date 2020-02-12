What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Harlem Globetrotters, Dancing for the Stars, Warehouse Clothing Sale, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 13 - Sunday, February 16.

Thursday, February13

Harlem Globetrotters
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $18-$80

Friday, February 14

Dancing for the Stars
Time: 6:00-10:00pm

Brian Reilly Jazz
Time: 8:30-10:30pm | Price: $10

Charley Crockett in Concert with Special Guests
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $20

Saturday, February 15

Stained Glass
Time: 9:00am-3:00pm | Price: $100

Warehouse Clothing Sale
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Wes Jeans in Concert with Special Guests
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $8

Sunday, February 16

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Big Daddy Weave in Concert
Time: 7:00-10:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!

