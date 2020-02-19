What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival, Kicker Monster Trucks, Mardi Paws, live music, theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 20 - Sunday, February 23.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, February 20

PMT Chili Cookoff

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

Friday, February 21

Improv Workshop - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $5

50 Plus Zone Friday Night Live Band Dance

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Kicker Monster Truck Friday Show

Time: 7:30-9:00pm

The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown

Time: 7:30-9:00pm

Lone Star Stock Car Tour

Time: 8:00-11:30pm

Squeezebox Bandits in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $8

Dueling Pianos by Phone Pianos!

Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20

Saturday, February 22

Stained Glass

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm | Price: $100

Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm

Nature Tots: Elements Everywhere!

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $1

Science Saturday: Cruise the Periodic Table!

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $1

Mardi Paws

Time: 5:30-10:30pm | Price: $75

Kicker Monster Truck Saturday Show

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Sunday, February 23

Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Indoor Sprint Triathlon

Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $25

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!