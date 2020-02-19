What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival, Kicker Monster Trucks, Mardi Paws, live music, theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 20 - Sunday, February 23.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, February 20
PMT Chili Cookoff
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm
Friday, February 21
Improv Workshop - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $5
50 Plus Zone Friday Night Live Band Dance
Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
Kicker Monster Truck Friday Show
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
Lone Star Stock Car Tour
Time: 8:00-11:30pm
Squeezebox Bandits in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $8
Dueling Pianos by Phone Pianos!
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20
Saturday, February 22
Stained Glass
Time: 9:00am-3:00pm | Price: $100
Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm
Nature Tots: Elements Everywhere!
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $1
Science Saturday: Cruise the Periodic Table!
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $1
Mardi Paws
Time: 5:30-10:30pm | Price: $75
Kicker Monster Truck Saturday Show
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Sunday, February 23
Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival
Time: 11:00am-5:00pm
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Indoor Sprint Triathlon
Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: $25
