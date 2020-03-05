What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Kansas in concert, Dinosaur Adventure, Falls Town Flyers Soccer, live theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 5 - Sunday, March 8

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, March 5

Solar Power

Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $1

Lemonade Day Kickoff Celebration

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

March First Thursday at Ramble and Company

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55

Friday, March 6

Kansas

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55

Lone Star Stock Car Tour

Time: 8:00-11:30pm

James Cook in Concert with Special Guests

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $8

Saturday, March 7

Dinosaur Adventure

Time: 9:00am-8:00pm

Parks & Recreation Kid's Fishing Rodeo

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Lenten Retreat: Rhythm of Christ

Time: 10:30am-5:00pm | Price: $10

Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

Time: 2:30-4:30pm | Price: $8-$55

Falls Town Flyers vs. New Mexico Runners

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55

Tanner Fenoglio & Jarrod Morris Co-Headline

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $10

Sunday, March 8

Dinosaur Adventure

Time: 9:00am-7:00pm

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

Time: 2:30-4:30pm | Price: $8-$55

Falls Town Flyers vs. Bombers

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!