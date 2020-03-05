What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Kansas in concert, Dinosaur Adventure, Falls Town Flyers Soccer, live theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 5 - Sunday, March 8
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, March 5
Solar Power
Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $1
Lemonade Day Kickoff Celebration
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
March First Thursday at Ramble and Company
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55
Friday, March 6
Kansas
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55
Lone Star Stock Car Tour
Time: 8:00-11:30pm
James Cook in Concert with Special Guests
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $8
Saturday, March 7
Dinosaur Adventure
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm
Parks & Recreation Kid's Fishing Rodeo
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Lenten Retreat: Rhythm of Christ
Time: 10:30am-5:00pm | Price: $10
Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken
Time: 2:30-4:30pm | Price: $8-$55
Falls Town Flyers vs. New Mexico Runners
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55
Tanner Fenoglio & Jarrod Morris Co-Headline
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: $10
Sunday, March 8
Dinosaur Adventure
Time: 9:00am-7:00pm
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken
Time: 2:30-4:30pm | Price: $8-$55
Falls Town Flyers vs. Bombers
Time: 4:00-6:00pm
