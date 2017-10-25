What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Zombie's Ball, the Rocky Horror Show at Backdoor Theater, Owl-O-Ween, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 26 – Sunday, October 29.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, October 26
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $17-$19
Friday, October 27
MYSTERY ART FEST @ THE KEMP
Time: 5:30-9:30pm | Price: Free
OWL-O-WEEN
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $10 (2 years old and under free)
RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission. $10 Seniors/Police/Fire. $8 kids 6-12. Free for 5 & under
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $17-$19
ALLEGHENY DRIVE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, October 28
TEXOMA MINI MAKER FAIRE
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5.00 online until 9/30 - $6.00 in October - $7.00 at the door
LEARN THE BASICS OF SELF-PUBLISHING
Time: 10:00am-Noon | Price: $30 per student
FALL PAINTING CLASS
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: $5
SPOOKY STORIES FOR KIDS AT THE WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY
Time: 12:00-1:00pm | Price: Free
"DIG UP YOUR ANCESTORS"
Time: 12:00-1:00pm | Price: Free
LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL
Time: 12:15pm | Price: Early $5 - Day of - $7
THE BASICS OF HANDLETTERING WITH LILY & SPARROW
Time: 1:30-3:30pm | Price: $70
HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST AT WHISKEYTA
Time: 3:00pm-2:00am | Price: Free
HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST AT LONE STAR TEQUILA BAR
Time: 3:00pm-2:00am | Price: Cover applies
OWL-O-WEEN
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $10 (2 years old and under free)
RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission. $10 Seniors/Police/Fire. $8 kids 6-12. Free for 5 & under
THE ZOMBIE'S BALL HOSTED BY THE NORTH TEXAS VETERANS RELIEF FUND
Time: 6:00-11:00pm | Price: $5
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $17-$19
ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH FEATURING X...WITH LEDDIT RIDE OPENING AT IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, October 29
DELI PLANET'S COWBOYS WATCH PARTY
Time: 3:00-6:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!