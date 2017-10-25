What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Zombie's Ball, the Rocky Horror Show at Backdoor Theater, Owl-O-Ween, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 26 – Sunday, October 29.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 26

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $17-$19

Friday, October 27

MYSTERY ART FEST @ THE KEMP

Time: 5:30-9:30pm | Price: Free

OWL-O-WEEN

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $10 (2 years old and under free)

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission. $10 Seniors/Police/Fire. $8 kids 6-12. Free for 5 & under

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $17-$19

ALLEGHENY DRIVE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, October 28

TEXOMA MINI MAKER FAIRE

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5.00 online until 9/30 - $6.00 in October - $7.00 at the door

LEARN THE BASICS OF SELF-PUBLISHING

Time: 10:00am-Noon | Price: $30 per student

FALL PAINTING CLASS

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: $5

SPOOKY STORIES FOR KIDS AT THE WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Time: 12:00-1:00pm | Price: Free

"DIG UP YOUR ANCESTORS"

Time: 12:00-1:00pm | Price: Free

LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL

Time: 12:15pm | Price: Early $5 - Day of - $7

THE BASICS OF HANDLETTERING WITH LILY & SPARROW

Time: 1:30-3:30pm | Price: $70

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST AT WHISKEYTA

Time: 3:00pm-2:00am | Price: Free

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST AT LONE STAR TEQUILA BAR

Time: 3:00pm-2:00am | Price: Cover applies

OWL-O-WEEN

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $10 (2 years old and under free)

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission. $10 Seniors/Police/Fire. $8 kids 6-12. Free for 5 & under

THE ZOMBIE'S BALL HOSTED BY THE NORTH TEXAS VETERANS RELIEF FUND

Time: 6:00-11:00pm | Price: $5

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00pm | Price: $17-$19

ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH FEATURING X...WITH LEDDIT RIDE OPENING AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, October 29

DELI PLANET'S COWBOYS WATCH PARTY

Time: 3:00-6:00pm

