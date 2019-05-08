What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre, the Live at the Lake Concert Series, Mother's Day Brunch at Foxhill and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 9
Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Advanced Youth Art
Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $10
Rainbow Wonders @ RBNC
Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6
After School Fishing
Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: Free
Business After Hours - NSPIRE and The Arts Council
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Wichita County Sheriff Citizen's Academy
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Live at the Lake Concert
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
Friday, May 10
Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Crafts for Toddlers
Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
Aaron Watson at Boulevard Nightclub
Time: 8:00pm | Price: $20
Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!
Time: 8:30-11:30pm | Price: $20
Prophets & Outlaws w/Johnny Cooper
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, May 11
Stamp Out Hunger
Time: All Day
The Best Dam Run 2019
Time: 8:00am | Price: $25-$45
Walk With a Doc
Time: 9:00-10:30am | Price: Free
Stitch Meet-up!
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Daddy & Me at the Succulent Bar
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10-$30
Teen Photography Class
Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Simply Worthy & Beautiful Mother's Day
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $25-$50
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
It Hurts to be Dead, The Lash Outs & Blank Labels in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, May 12
Mother's Day Brunch at Foxhill
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free
Disaster! Auditions - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!