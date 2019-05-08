What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre, the Live at the Lake Concert Series, Mother's Day Brunch at Foxhill and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 9

Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Advanced Youth Art

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $10

Rainbow Wonders @ RBNC

Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6

After School Fishing

Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: Free

Business After Hours - NSPIRE and The Arts Council

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Wichita County Sheriff Citizen's Academy

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Live at the Lake Concert

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

Friday, May 10

Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Crafts for Toddlers

Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

Aaron Watson at Boulevard Nightclub

Time: 8:00pm | Price: $20

Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!

Time: 8:30-11:30pm | Price: $20

Prophets & Outlaws w/Johnny Cooper

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, May 11

Stamp Out Hunger

Time: All Day

The Best Dam Run 2019

Time: 8:00am | Price: $25-$45

Walk With a Doc

Time: 9:00-10:30am | Price: Free

Stitch Meet-up!

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Daddy & Me at the Succulent Bar

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10-$30

Teen Photography Class

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Simply Worthy & Beautiful Mother's Day

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $25-$50

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

It Hurts to be Dead, The Lash Outs & Blank Labels in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, May 12

Mother's Day Brunch at Foxhill

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

Disaster! Auditions - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

