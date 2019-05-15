What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Falls Town Flyers Soccer, Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 16 - Sunday, May 19.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 16

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

The Dallas Zoo at River Bend

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $1-$5

Hero Celebration: First Responders Appreciation Lunch

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

Food Champion Hiring Event

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

After School Fishing With Parks & Recreation

Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: Free

2019 - PWHF 18th Annual Induction Weekend

Time: 5:00pm | Price: $75

Wichita County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

Friday, May 17

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

2019 - PWHF 18th Annual Induction Weekend

Time: 6:30-9:30pm

Improv Workshop - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $5

Seth James in Concert with Under the Influence

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, May 18

Downtown Clean Up

Time: 8:00-11:00am

Time Management Workshop

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $175

Kayak 101 Beginner Class

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $75

2019 - PWHF 18th Annual Induction Weekend

Time: 9:30am-9:30pm

Studio Saturday: All About Artists

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Flight Night Rose Tasting

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: $10

FC Wichita Falls vs. FC Amarillo

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6-$30

Kid's Night Out

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

Oddfellas in Concert with Leddit Ride

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, May 19

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

Are You Connecting or Just Networking? (With Special Wine Tasting)

Time: 3:00pm

