What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Falls Town Flyers Soccer, Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 16 - Sunday, May 19.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 16
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
The Dallas Zoo at River Bend
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $1-$5
Hero Celebration: First Responders Appreciation Lunch
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
Food Champion Hiring Event
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
After School Fishing With Parks & Recreation
Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: Free
2019 - PWHF 18th Annual Induction Weekend
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $75
Wichita County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
Friday, May 17
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
2019 - PWHF 18th Annual Induction Weekend
Time: 6:30-9:30pm
Improv Workshop - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $5
Seth James in Concert with Under the Influence
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, May 18
Downtown Clean Up
Time: 8:00-11:00am
Time Management Workshop
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $175
Kayak 101 Beginner Class
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $75
2019 - PWHF 18th Annual Induction Weekend
Time: 9:30am-9:30pm
Studio Saturday: All About Artists
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Flight Night Rose Tasting
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: $10
FC Wichita Falls vs. FC Amarillo
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $6-$30
Kid's Night Out
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
Oddfellas in Concert with Leddit Ride
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, May 19
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free
Are You Connecting or Just Networking? (With Special Wine Tasting)
Time: 3:00pm
