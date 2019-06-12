What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Tap Fest 2019, the 67th Annual Parade of Homes, Summer in the Square, live music and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 13 - Sunday, June 16.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 13
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Build Your Own Dollhouse Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65
Drawing Camp @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $80
Construction Hiring Event
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Business After Hours
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Summer in the Square
Time: 5:00-8:00pm
Friday, June 14
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Build Your Own Dollhouse Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65
Drawing Camp @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $80
Fun Time Friday Ice Cream at B Cocoa Artisan!
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $6
2nd Chance Re-Hiring Event at the Results Companies
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm
67th Annual Parade of Homes
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Drum Circle
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Brandon Rhyder in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, June 15
Market to Menu by the Farmer's Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Studio Saturday: All About Artists
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Downtown Wichita Falls Sketch Walk
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm | Price: $20
67th Annual Parade of Homes
Time: 1:00-5:00pm
Tap Fest 2019
Time: 1:00-11:00pm | Price: Free
Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21
Killdevil with Black River
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, June 16
Father's Day Brunch at Fox Hill
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
67th Annual Parade of Homes
Time: 1:00-5:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!