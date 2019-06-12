What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Tap Fest 2019, the 67th Annual Parade of Homes, Summer in the Square, live music and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 13 - Sunday, June 16.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 13

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Build Your Own Dollhouse Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65

Drawing Camp @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $80

Construction Hiring Event

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Business After Hours

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Summer in the Square

Time: 5:00-8:00pm

Friday, June 14

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Build Your Own Dollhouse Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $55-$65

Drawing Camp @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $80

Fun Time Friday Ice Cream at B Cocoa Artisan!

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $6

2nd Chance Re-Hiring Event at the Results Companies

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

67th Annual Parade of Homes

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Drum Circle

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21

Brandon Rhyder in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, June 15

Market to Menu by the Farmer's Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Studio Saturday: All About Artists

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Downtown Wichita Falls Sketch Walk

Time: 11:00am-1:00pm | Price: $20

67th Annual Parade of Homes

Time: 1:00-5:00pm

Tap Fest 2019

Time: 1:00-11:00pm | Price: Free

Kids Night Out

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Kalamazoo - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $15-$21

Killdevil with Black River

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, June 16

Father's Day Brunch at Fox Hill

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm

67th Annual Parade of Homes

Time: 1:00-5:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !