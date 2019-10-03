What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The October After Hours Artwalk, John Crist's Immature Thoughts Tour, Larsonfest 2019 and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 3 - Sunday, October 6.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 3

After Hours Artwalk: Extended Hours @ The Kemp

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

October After Hours Artwalk

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Sounds of Speedway: Michael Hix @ The Forum

Time: 6:15-9:00pm

Death Tax by Lucas Hnath

Time: 7:30-9:00pm

Dusty's 'After Artwalk' Karaoke Party!

Time: 7:30-11:30pm | Price: Free

Friday, October 4

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Kaye Franklin Painting Workshop @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $66

Larsonfest 2019

Time: 6:00-11:35pm

Mystery Art Fest: First Taste Gallery Dinner @ The Kemp

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $65

Downton Abbey (at the Kell House Museum) - a Special Dinner Invitation

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $100

Death Tax by Lucas Hnath

Time: 7:30-9:00pm

Chance Anderson with Special Guest Garrett Bryan

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Saturday, October 5

2019 Komen Wichita Falls Race for the Cure

Time: 6:30-10:30am

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Financial Aid Event with Cafe Con Leche

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm

Larsonfest 2019

Time: 12:00-10:45pm

A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series

Time: 1:30-3:00pm

Zavala Latin Festival

Time: 3:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

Death Tax by Lucas Hnath

Time: 7:30-9:00pm

Radio Romance with Special Guest TBA

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, October 6

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Larsonfest 2019

Time: 2:00-7:35pm

Death Tax by Lucas Hnath

Time: 2:30-4:00pm

John Crist Immature Thoughts Tour

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $75-$150

