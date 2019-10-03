What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The October After Hours Artwalk, John Crist's Immature Thoughts Tour, Larsonfest 2019 and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 3 - Sunday, October 6.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, October 3
After Hours Artwalk: Extended Hours @ The Kemp
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
October After Hours Artwalk
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Sounds of Speedway: Michael Hix @ The Forum
Time: 6:15-9:00pm
Death Tax by Lucas Hnath
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
Dusty's 'After Artwalk' Karaoke Party!
Time: 7:30-11:30pm | Price: Free
Friday, October 4
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Kaye Franklin Painting Workshop @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $66
Larsonfest 2019
Time: 6:00-11:35pm
Mystery Art Fest: First Taste Gallery Dinner @ The Kemp
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $65
Downton Abbey (at the Kell House Museum) - a Special Dinner Invitation
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $100
Death Tax by Lucas Hnath
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
Chance Anderson with Special Guest Garrett Bryan
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Saturday, October 5
2019 Komen Wichita Falls Race for the Cure
Time: 6:30-10:30am
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Financial Aid Event with Cafe Con Leche
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm
Larsonfest 2019
Time: 12:00-10:45pm
A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series
Time: 1:30-3:00pm
Zavala Latin Festival
Time: 3:00-10:00pm | Price: Free
Death Tax by Lucas Hnath
Time: 7:30-9:00pm
Radio Romance with Special Guest TBA
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, October 6
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Larsonfest 2019
Time: 2:00-7:35pm
Death Tax by Lucas Hnath
Time: 2:30-4:00pm
John Crist Immature Thoughts Tour
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $75-$150
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!