What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The KFDX Bridal Market 2020, Nature Tots, Beer & Bingo, live music and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 9 - Sunday, January 12.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, January 9

Wake Up Wichita Falls!

Time: 8:00-9:00am

Back to School Fun

Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6

Friday, January 10

Birds in Art Exhibition

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Healthy's Downtown

Time: 2:00-2:30pm

An Evening of Silent Film

Time: 7:00-10:30pm

Beer & Bingo

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Saturday, January 11

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park

Time: 8:00-9:30am

KFDX Bridal Market 2020

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Nature Tots

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $5-$6

Weekend Workshops at WFMA

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Warrior's Way Pajama Party

Time: 4:30-9:30pm | Price: $20

One Year Anniversary Open House

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Progress Night

Time: 5:00-9:00pm

Prophets & Outlaws with Johnny Cooper

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, January 12

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Fun Pianos by 176 Keys

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $20

