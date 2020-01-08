What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The KFDX Bridal Market 2020, Nature Tots, Beer & Bingo, live music and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 9 - Sunday, January 12.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 9
Wake Up Wichita Falls!
Time: 8:00-9:00am
Back to School Fun
Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: $5-$6
Friday, January 10
Birds in Art Exhibition
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Healthy's Downtown
Time: 2:00-2:30pm
An Evening of Silent Film
Time: 7:00-10:30pm
Beer & Bingo
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Saturday, January 11
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
KFDX Bridal Market 2020
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm
Nature Tots
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $5-$6
Weekend Workshops at WFMA
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
Warrior's Way Pajama Party
Time: 4:30-9:30pm | Price: $20
One Year Anniversary Open House
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Progress Night
Time: 5:00-9:00pm
Prophets & Outlaws with Johnny Cooper
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, January 12
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Fun Pianos by 176 Keys
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $20
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!