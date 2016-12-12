Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Snags Yet Another Load of Marijuana On U.S. 287
North Texas' infamous stretch of the ‘Mary Jane Highway’ is again the scene of…wait for it…a traffic stop that results in a drug bust.
Last Wednesday, just after 12:30 pm, a Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy made the stop on U.S 287 at Johnson Road near Iowa Park. A search of the vehicle uncovered 37 pounds of marijuana.
49-year-old Byron Anthony Byrnes of Riverview, Florida was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds and under 50 pounds. Byrnes remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday afternoon. He’s held on a $20,000 bond.
