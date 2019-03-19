Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Cops

Yeah...you can't do that.

Yesterday afternoon, Wichita Falls police were called out to the 1200 block of Kenley for a disturbance. Police calmed down everyone in the situation and some went back into the residence. Tyler Sims was one of the individuals that also walked away, but then began walking back towards the residence as officers were heading back to their vehicles.

Sims then pulled out his phone and called 911. He was calling to ask for two new officers. He allegedly then said 'he was about to kill the two that were there.' The officers still on the scene overheard Sims' threat and arrested him. Sims was charged with Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant.