Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Trying to Take Police Officer’s Taser

A 50-year-old man is behind bars in Wichita Country after trying to steal a taser from a Wichita Falls Police officer following a very odd string of events.

According to the WFPD, on July 17th around 1:30 a.m. they were called to Bahama Bucks on Kemp St for a report of a man yelling and beating on the windows of the building. The business was closed at the time. The suspect, Jeffrey Black, ran away across Kemp St when he saw the officer arrive.

The officer followed Black in his vehicle for a few blocks before getting out of the car and chasing him down on foot. He ordered black to get on the ground and removed his taser. He tased Brown one time and tried to hold him down until back up could respond.

Black continued resisting and struggling with the officer and then started trying to grab his taser. Backup arrived on the scene and were able to help hold him down. Black was booked into Wichita County jail charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, and attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His bond was set at a total of $5500.