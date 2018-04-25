Wichita Falls Man Claimed to Be a Snake While Attacking Officers

We believe he thought he was a king cobra because he was also spitting at officers.

You can throw this into the 'what in the hell is happening in Wichita Falls' category. Wichita Falls police have released the arrest report from a February 27 incident. Police were sent to the 4700 block of Bonny Drive around 8:50 a.m. for an assault. One man was found sitting outside the house and blood spatter was all around the residence.

He would not talk to police and was detained. Police then went to check the inside of the residence to make sure no one was injured inside. They found a man yelling inside the residence. That would be David Young III, he came out of a bathroom swinging his arms around and yelling at the officers. Officers believe Young was high on a narcotic and hallucinating because he allegedly told them he was a snake.

He refused to calm down for the officers who got him down and placed him in cuffs. Young then began to spit at the officers and kick them. A few snakes can spit, but none can kick. Young does not know how snakes work. Young does know, however, that snakes can bite and he actually bit one of the officer's two fingers. The officer was taken to United Regional for his injuries.

Young was not arrested at the time since he was admitted to the hospital, and an arrest warrant was later issued for the incident. David Young III was charged with assault on a public servant – peace officer. He was also served an arrested warrant out of Denton County for failure to appear. Young was arrested April 16 and booked into the Wichita County Jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $52,008 total bail.