Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two At Downtown Strip Club

Wichita Falls Police received a call about illegal alcohol sales at Club Karma at 405 A North Scott Avenue at around 11:30 pm Monday night. When officers arrived, they found two men at pool table and believed the pair were selling drugs.

Both men ran and were tased by the officers. 36-year-old Montrail Sanders is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer. His combined bonds are set at $27,000.

23-year-old Jarvis Mitchell was also arrested. He is charge with evading arrest and possession of marijuana. His combined bonds total $4,000. Both Sanders and Mitchell were in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.