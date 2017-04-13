Wichita Falls Police Looking For Woman Accused of Stealing Bank Bag from United Supermarket

Wichita Falls police could use your help in identifying this woman.



On March 11, this woman walked into the United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road. A bank bag was accidentally left in a shopping cart at the store. The cart was placed back in the rack with the other carts. This woman happened to grab that cart.

She noticed the bank bag, hid it and then left the store. The suspect is described as a Hispanic female 55 to 65 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium build with brown hair.

She was last seen getting into a black 4-door sedan. If you have any information about this crime call the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-761-7792 .