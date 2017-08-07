Wichita Falls Police Seize Over 16 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

Two people are behind bars on drug charges today after Wichita Falls police found a duffle bag full of Marijuana in the trunk.

Monday morning (8/7) around 3 am, officers pulled over a 2017 Toyota Camry for speeding down Central Freeway. When officers approached the car they were able to smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They had the driver, 28-year-old Jeffery Swain, and passenger, 34-year-old Deena Sullivan, exit the vehicle.

While Swain was outside the talking to officers he told them that there was a green duffle bag full of marijuana in the car. According to police, when they searched the vehicle they found 13 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk, as well as additional marijuana in the passenger area console, all weighing in at a total 16.7 pounds.

Police also found marijuana candies and cannabis oil with a total weight of 171.20 grams.

Both Swain and Sullivan were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance penalty group 2 over 4 grams, under 400 grams and possession of marijuana over 5 pounds under 50 pounds. They are both currently being held in the Wichita County Jail.