Wichita Falls Police Set Up Crime Scene Perimeter at Home on Polk

Wichita Falls Police were called to Untied Regional at around 5:15 PM Sunday in response to a report from hospital staff about a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was reportedly dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room. KAUZ reports that the man was involved in some sort of disturbance in the 1500 block of Polk earlier in the day. A short time later multiple police units were at the home and the area had been roped off with crime scene tape. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit were on the scene well into the evening. No further details about the victim or the crime scene have been released.