Finally Friday and that means a new list of the most wanted fugitives in our area.

Scroll Down to Check Out the Five Most Wanted Fugitives in Texoma

On our list this week. We have folks wanted for drug possession, child endangerment, aggravated assault, and burglary to name a few. Here are the latest five and I will tell you how your tip of their arrest could earn you some cash.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 9, 2026 Every Friday, the Wichita Falls Police Department releases the five most wanted fugitives in the Texoma area. If you happen to know the whereabouts about any of these people listed below, do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Tips that lead to an arrest, could receive a cash reward with board approval. Gallery Credit: Stryker

What Do You Do If You Recognize Someone on Texoma's Most Wanted?

First, you should never try to arrest anyone yourself. Tips can be called in or submitted online. Both options are completely anonymous. Call (940) 322-9888 for any tips 24 hours a day. You can also submit them on the WF Crime website. Thanks to tips from citizens like you, the Crime Stoppers program has been a huge success in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Statistics

Crime Stoppers programs have launched all over the country and here in Wichita Falls. They have been running since February 1981. They have arrested over 5,500 fugitives, cleared over 8,000 cases, over 4 million dollars in stolen property has been returned and finally the biggest number. Over 27 million dollars in drugs have been taken off the street thanks to those tips. Over one million dollars in rewards have been given out to citizens submitting those tips.

History of Crime Stoppers

A university student was killed during a gas station robbery in Albuquerque, New Mexico in July, 1976. After six weeks of investigation, police had very few leads as to who was responsible. Police Detective Greg MacAleese thought that if the public was able to observe a reenactment of the crime on television this may lead to a citizen providing information that may lead to an arrest.

Greg MacAleese was right. A caller contacted the police department the next day after seeing the reenactment. The tip information was enough to lead the police to the two men who were responsible. Within 72 hours of the reenactment being aired, the police had solved the murder. This was the beginning of Crime Stoppers. Read more here.