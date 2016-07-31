Austin 6th Street Shooting Leaves One Dead, 4 Wounded

In what was initially deemed an "active shooter" incident in the always-busy downtown Austin 6th Street, Austin police have clarified that there were two separate shootings in the entertainment district of the Texas capital - one at 2:17 am and the other just seven minutes later. One person was pronounced dead at the scene with four more suffering injuries.

As people were pouring onto the streets with bar closing time in effect, a suspect fired into the large crowd. A woman believed to be in her 20s was killed while three other female victims (believed to be in their 30s) were taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge. The fourth injured person refused medical treatment.

The suspect is still reportedly at large.

Austin Police Chief of Staff Brian Manley stated in a news conference:

As officers arrived, as you can imagine, with this being shortly after 2 a.m., and the large crowds we have on Sixth Street at this time, all the individuals leaving the bars, it was a very chaotic scene. A lot of people running in different directions with all the gunshots that were coming out.

The second shooting incident was said to be unrelated in a parking garage just a few blocks from the first shooting. Witnesses engaged the shooter and disarmed him before taking him down.