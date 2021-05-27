CVS is Giving Prizes to People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

If you still haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine and are considering getting the stick, you may want to get it at CVS.

According to Tulsa World, the company announced its new “One Step Closer” sweepstakes on Thursday (May 27). The sweepstakes will give those who plan to receive or who have already received their COVID-19 vaccine from CVS the chance to win one of more than 1,000 prizes.

And I’m not talking about lollipops here. These are some sweet prizes. You could score VIP tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, a seven-day cruise from Norwegian Cruise Line, a couple of nights stay at a Wyndham hotel, a tropical vacation or $5,000 cash, among other things.

Now that’s some serious incentive right there. They had me at Super Bowl tickets.

The sweepstakes kicks off on June 1 and goes through July 10, with the goal of getting those who are hesitant to get the vaccine vaccinated. 17.6% of people ages 18 and older are unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health stressed that we still have a long way to go in getting the population fully vaccinated:

We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go. Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.

We’re seeing more and more companies offer freebies to those who’ve received the vaccine. United Airlines is offering a year’s worth of free flights, Krispy Kreme is hooking people up with free donuts and Budweiser is giving away free beer, to name a few.