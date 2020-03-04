Do You Know About Bottle Cap Alley Here in Texas?

Some Aggies probably know about this place, but some consider it a great picture spot in Texas.

Imagine walking around College Station and stumbling down an alley filled with nothing but bottle caps. Literally thousands of bottle caps litter the alley, but it's a tradition that has been going on for years apparently. Looks like some folks blame the neighbor to the alley, Dixie Chicken.

Rumor is that bartenders were dumping the bottle caps in the alley behind the restaurant after their shift. So much for not messing with Texas. Turns out people love it and throughout the years people have taken many bottle caps home with them to collect. Shiner is said to have donated 300,000 bottle caps to the site to help.

So the next time you visit College Station, be sure to make a stop at bottle cap alley.