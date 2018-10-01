Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ October 5th in Wichita Falls

Sometimes, it just makes sense to get together someplace cool and have a conversation. And that’s what Coffee with a Cop is all about.

On Friday, October 5th, you’ll have a chance to have an informal meet and greet of sorts with members of the Wichita Falls Police Department. You’re invited to join them at Frank & Joe’s Coffee House in Parker Square from 8 am to 9:30 am. It’s an opportunity to engage in some relationship building between the public and law enforcement in a relaxed, one on one setting.

According to the WFPD, Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.