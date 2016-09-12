Neighbors Catch and Hold Down Wichita Falls Burglar Until Police Arive

You know that old commercial catch-phrase, "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there." This weekend in Wichita Falls, they didn't need the insurance part when a group of neighbors captured and detained a burglar until WFPD was able to come take him away.

It all started when a man allegedly broke into a truck in the the 1200 block of North 5 th Street. The owner saw the man in his truck and when he confronted him the man began to run. Now what exactly happened between then and when police arrived isn't 100% detailed, but when officers arrived on the scene, 31-year-old Michael Donahue was being held down on the ground by several people and had dried blood on his hands.

Donahue was also was carrying a red and white bag that contained clothing. It just so happened that a red and white bag that contained clothing had been stolen out of another car in the 1300 block of North 5 th Street earlier.

Apparently the act of vigilante justice wasn't enough to make Donahue go peacefully with the officers, though. He allegedly began to fight with the officers after they began placing him under arrest. WFPD says that he spit on them, kicked at them, and even made threats to kill them.

The cops kept their cool and were able to take Donahue into custody without any major incident. He was taken to the hospital for the injuries on his hand and then to the Wichita County jail where he was booked .

Donahue was charged with burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and retaliation. No word yet on how the neighborhood watch celebrated their victory.