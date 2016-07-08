Parkway Grill, Pelican’s Offering Free Meal to Police Officers Today

To the boys in blue, a meal for you.

Tensions are high after the events in Dallas last night. Parkway Grill (both locations) and Pelican's want you to know that they support the local police departments and want to show it by hooking them up with a free meal today.

The restaurants announced on their Facebook pages this morning that all uniformed police officers will get the hookup.

I recommend the fish tacos at Parkway. Not because it's my favorite, but I am just craving those today. Also, get a side of Willy sauce on the side.

The brand new coffee shop, Frank & Joe's in Parker square is also offering free coffee or other drinks to police officers. They told us they have also had several citizens leave money with them to buy a snack for any officer that wants one.

Just remember, officers, still leave a tip for those servers.