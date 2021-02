What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Wichita Falls' Biggest Garage Sale, the After Hours Art Walk, MSU football, live music, theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, October 8.

Thursday, October 5

DOWNTOWN SMALL BIZ CRAWL HOSTED BY MSU SBDC

Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: Free

EMPTY BOWLS GALLERY RECEPTION

Time: 5:30-7:30pm | Price: Free

AFTER HOURS ART WALK

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

SCULPTURE GARDEN AFTER DARK @ THE KEMP

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

MSU MEN’S SOCCER VS. LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $4-$6

"LUNA GALE" BY REBECCA GILMAN

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: General Admission - $10.00 Reduced Admission (military personnel, senior citizens 55+, and pre-college students) - $8.00 FREE for all MSU students, faculty, and staff with a valid I.D.

Friday, October 6

NORTH TEXAS NONPROFIT & BUSINESS SUMMIT

Time: 7:30am-5:00pm | Price: $75

KAYE FRANKLIN PAINTING WORKSHOP

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $66

JAMES COOK BAND FUNDRAISER FOR THE BOYS/GIRLS CLUB WITH JARED DECK BAND OPENING!

Time: 5:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission. $10 Seniors/Police/Fire. $8 kids 6-12. Free for 5 & under

OWL-O-WEEN

Time: 6:30-10:00pm | Price: $10

THE BOOMTOWN GLOW 5K

Time: 7:00-8:15pm | Price: $30

AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10

Saturday, October 7

WICHITA FALLS' BIGGEST GARAGE SALE

Time: 7:00am-2:00pm | Price: $3

FRIENDS HALF-PRICE BOOK SALE

Time: 8:00am-1:00pm

MSU-BURNS FANTASY OF LIGHTS WORK DAY

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

UNITED STATES AUTOSOUND COMPETITION INTERNATIONAL WORLD FINALS

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10, Kids 6 & Under are Free

FUSED GLASS JEWELRY CLASS @ THE KEMP

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $115

WHICH WITCH WOULD YOU WISH? HAT MAKING @ THE KEMP

Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: $55

FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL IN BURKBURNETT

Time: 12:00-6:00pm

INTRODUCTION TO PORCELAIN ART WITH CYNTHIA PINNELL

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $75

MSU MEN’S SOCCER VS. UT PERMIAN BASIN

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: $4-$6

CALLE OCHO

Time: 1:00-10:00pm | Price: $5, Kids 12 & Under are Free

NEWSBOYS: BIG CHURCH NIGHT OUT TOUR

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $18-$100

OWL-O-WEEN

Time: 6:30-10:00pm | Price: $10

GRAY MATTERS: THE COLORS OF MENTAL ILLNESS

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $35

MSU FOOTBALL VS. TEXAS A&M COMMERCE

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $5-$10. $5 Active Military. Free for MSU students, faculty, staff & children 5 or under.

SAINTS & SINNERS, A WHITE SNAKE TRIBUTE WITH DOUBLE VISION, A FOREIGNER TRIBUTE OPENING!

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, October 8

UNITED STATES AUTOSOUND COMPETITION INTERNATIONAL WORLD FINALS

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $10, Kids 6 & Under are Free

AUDITIONS: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER!

Time: 2:00-5:00pm

DELI PLANET'S COWBOYS WATCH PARTY

Time: 3:00-7:00pm

