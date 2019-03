What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Halloween in the Park, The Zombie's Ball, the MSU Homecoming Parade and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 19 – Sunday, October 22.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 19

ALL ABOUT ACRYLICS @ THE KEMP

Time: 5:00-8:30 p.m. | Price: $45

THE INDICATIONS WITH SPECIAL GUEST NICO FROM FRANCE * EARLY 7 PM SHOW!!!

Time: 7:00-11:00 p.m. | Price: Call 940-767-9488

SINGING MEN OF TEXAS

Time: 7:00-8:30 p.m. | Price: Free

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00 p.m. | Price: $17-$19

Friday, October 20

MSU HOMECOMING PARADE

Time: 4:00-5:00 p.m.

OWL-O-WEEN

Time: 6:00-10:00 p.m. | Price: $10

NORTH TEXAS RISING THE MUSICAL

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Price: $19

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00 p.m. | Price: $17-$19

TEJAS BROTHERS WITH MORGAN ASHLEY OPENING!

Time: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, October 21

CHESS TOURNAMENT AT SIKES CENTER MALL FOOD COURT

Time: 8:45 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Price: $5

STUDIO SATURDAY @ THE KEMP

Time: 10:00 a.m. - Noon | Price: Free

STITCH MEET-UP!

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. | Price: Free

NORTH TEXAS RISING THE MUSICAL

Time: 2:00 p.m. | Price: $19

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK - Moved to Scotland Park Elementary Gym

Time: 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. | Price: General Activies: $5 for first wristband

OWL-O-WEEN

Time: 6:00-10:00 p.m. | Price: $10

THE ZOMBIE'S BALL HOSTED BY THE NORTH TEXAS VETERANS RELIEF FUND

MOVED TO OCTOBER 28 DUE TO WEATHER

Time: 6:00-11:00 p.m. | Price: $5

NORTH TEXAS RISING THE MUSICAL

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Price: $19

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00 p.m. | Price: $17-$19

MSU FOOTBALL VS. WEST TEXAS A&M (HOMECOMING)

Time: 8:00-11:00 p.m. | Price: General Admission $5-$10. $5 Active Military. Free for MSU students, faculty, staff & children 5 or under

NINETY TO NOTHING

Time: 8:00 p.m. - Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, October 22

DELI PLANET'S COWBOYS WATCH PARTY

Time: 3:00-7:00 p.m.

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !