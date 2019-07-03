What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
4th in the Falls, the Fans of Freedom 5K, parades, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 4 - Sunday, July 7.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, July 4
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Most Patriotic Parade
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Fourth of July Wheels Parade
Time: 9:00-11:00am
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
July 4th Jump!
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: $5
4th in the Falls
Time: 4:00-10:00pm
"An American Experience": Intersectional Art Show
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
The 4th at Fox Hill
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Red Wine & Brew July 4th Party
Time: 6:00-11:00pm
Friday, July 5
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am
Sock Animal Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Fun Time Friday Ice Cream July 5
Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $6
Pyro Ron's Firework Show
Time: 1:00pm | Price: Free
Kid's Night Out
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14
Bluesbuckers in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, July 6
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
R&R Center's Fans of Freedom 5K
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $15
Miyagi in Concert with BLC
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
White Jet Heroes with Downtown Royalty Band
Time: 9:00-11:59pm
Sunday, July 7
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!