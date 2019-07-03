What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

4th in the Falls, the Fans of Freedom 5K, parades, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 4 - Sunday, July 7.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 4

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Most Patriotic Parade

Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Fourth of July Wheels Parade

Time: 9:00-11:00am

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

July 4th Jump!

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: $5

4th in the Falls

Time: 4:00-10:00pm

"An American Experience": Intersectional Art Show

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

The 4th at Fox Hill

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Red Wine & Brew July 4th Party

Time: 6:00-11:00pm

Friday, July 5

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Time: 7:30-9:30am

Sock Animal Mini Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $20-$30

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Fun Time Friday Ice Cream July 5

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $6

Pyro Ron's Firework Show

Time: 1:00pm | Price: Free

Kid's Night Out

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14

Bluesbuckers in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 6

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

R&R Center's Fans of Freedom 5K

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $15

Miyagi in Concert with BLC

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

White Jet Heroes with Downtown Royalty Band

Time: 9:00-11:59pm

Sunday, July 7

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

