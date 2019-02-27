Whataburger Unveils Birthday Party Supplies for the Ultimate Texas Party
I swear other states look at our love for Whataburger and they just shake their heads.
Whataburger is probably the most popular fast food restaurant in Texas. I think we all love it because they're open 24/7 and make some darn good food. People have shown their love for Whataburger throughout our state. Some of our recent stories have been chicken coops, weddings, and Christmas sweaters.
Now Whataburger can be a part of your birthday celebrations as well now. For only 29.99 you can get a complete Whataburger birthday party set. Sounds like a deal if you ask me. It comes with the following items:
- 12 orange and white striped plates
- 12 happy birthday napkins
- 12 orange balloons with white ribbon
- 12 white balloons with orange ribbon
- 12 party hats
- 6 photo props
- 1 happy birthday banner
- 1 fry candle
- 12 individual candles
I'll be honest, it's worth it just for that fry candle. As of right now, it is only available in the online store. Maybe one day the restaurants will have this for you to purchase for a dining room birthday party. You know some Texans have definitely wanted a Whataburger birthday.