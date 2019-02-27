Whataburger Unveils Birthday Party Supplies for the Ultimate Texas Party

I swear other states look at our love for Whataburger and they just shake their heads.

Whataburger is probably the most popular fast food restaurant in Texas. I think we all love it because they're open 24/7 and make some darn good food. People have shown their love for Whataburger throughout our state. Some of our recent stories have been chicken coops , weddings , and Christmas sweaters .

Now Whataburger can be a part of your birthday celebrations as well now. For only 29.99 you can get a complete Whataburger birthday party set. Sounds like a deal if you ask me. It comes with the following items:

12 orange and white striped plates

12 happy birthday napkins

12 orange balloons with white ribbon

12 white balloons with orange ribbon

12 party hats

6 photo props

1 happy birthday banner

1 fry candle

12 individual candles

I'll be honest, it's worth it just for that fry candle. As of right now, it is only available in the online store . Maybe one day the restaurants will have this for you to purchase for a dining room birthday party. You know some Texans have definitely wanted a Whataburger birthday.